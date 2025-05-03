Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

