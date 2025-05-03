Stifel Canada Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.00.

GIL stock opened at C$65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$44.26 and a twelve month high of C$79.11.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.31, for a total value of C$310,923.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at C$3,789.94. This trade represents a 98.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

