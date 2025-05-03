Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.