Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

