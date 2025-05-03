Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Super Group worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Super Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Super Group by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,018,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Super Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 1,245,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Super Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Stock Up 4.2 %

SGHC opened at $8.48 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

