Surmodics Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Barrington Research

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

