Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 2,985,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,761,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $619.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,725,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 297,403 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,867,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 459,226 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

