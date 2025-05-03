TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to $11.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SANG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.45. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.