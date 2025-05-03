TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to $11.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SANG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.45. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 375.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 1,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

