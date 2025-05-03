TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.