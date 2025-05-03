Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.1 %

TDOC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after buying an additional 2,813,568 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

