Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Grocery Outlet Q1 Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.3 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,375. This represents a 452.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

