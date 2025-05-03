The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

