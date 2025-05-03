TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 94,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,857,664.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,780,529 shares in the company, valued at $280,949,670.91. This trade represents a 5.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 916,802 shares of company stock valued at $152,762,971 in the last three months. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.