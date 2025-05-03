Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.07.

TT stock opened at $399.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.26 and its 200-day moving average is $372.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $3,945,082. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

