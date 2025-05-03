Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $975.00 to $940.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

REGN opened at $605.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.49 and a 200-day moving average of $711.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $525.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

