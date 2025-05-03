UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.64. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

