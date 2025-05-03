UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $17.24. UMH Properties shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 34,781 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.