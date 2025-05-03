Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

