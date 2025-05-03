Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 54,875 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $75.94.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.27.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
