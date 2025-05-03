Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Posted by on May 3rd, 2025

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 54,875 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $75.94.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.