Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $721.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.