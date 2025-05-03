Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $8.58. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,347,555 shares traded.
VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viavi Solutions Trading Down 12.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.89.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
