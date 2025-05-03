Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vicor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,642 shares of company stock worth $477,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vicor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VICR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

