Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vimeo by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 161,469 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 44,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

