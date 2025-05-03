Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Short Interest Update

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:V opened at $347.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 325,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

