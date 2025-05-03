Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.21. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

About Vor Biopharma



Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

