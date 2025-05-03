VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 135,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.37. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

