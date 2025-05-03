Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 611 shares.The stock last traded at $473.56 and had previously closed at $503.71.

Watsco Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average is $502.35.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

