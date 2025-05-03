Wedbush Weighs in on Beyond’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Beyond in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.09. Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Beyond by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

