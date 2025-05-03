Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weibo worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

