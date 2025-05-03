Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $700.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $605.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $711.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

