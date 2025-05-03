Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $105.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $249,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

