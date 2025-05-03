Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

