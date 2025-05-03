Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,598 shares of company stock valued at $75,476 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $30.52 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $32.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $885.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

