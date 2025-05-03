Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 19,429 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.8 %

GBTG stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.77. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

