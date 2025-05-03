Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,072,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $15,442,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,579,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 159,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 199,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTX opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $13,597,091.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,834,957 shares in the company, valued at $233,806,360.85. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $3,479,535.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock worth $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

