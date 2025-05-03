Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $539,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 305,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 59,479 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

BLE stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

