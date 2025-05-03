Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $545,000 Position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $11.86 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.85.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. Analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
