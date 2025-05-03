Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $642,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Camping World were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after buying an additional 1,630,307 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $10,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 306,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camping World by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 251,748 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

