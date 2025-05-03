Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank First were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bank First by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank First Stock Performance

BFC opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

