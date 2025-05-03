Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 534 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,706,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 192,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:MAN opened at $44.22 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

