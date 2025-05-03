Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

