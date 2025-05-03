Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,192,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 900,743 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,848,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 585,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.