What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Booking FY2025 Earnings?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $211.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $209.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2026 earnings at $242.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,262.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,202.80 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,652.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4,818.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

