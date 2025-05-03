What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for First Solar Q1 Earnings?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.87.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. This trade represents a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

