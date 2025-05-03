William Blair Has Negative Outlook for Visa Q4 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $347.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,400 shares of company stock worth $52,711,258. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

