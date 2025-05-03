WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 421,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 318,435 shares.The stock last traded at $32.04 and had previously closed at $31.08.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

