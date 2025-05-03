WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $8.45. WisdomTree shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 217,799 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

WisdomTree Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in WisdomTree by 310.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

