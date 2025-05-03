Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 27.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 179,284,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 50,981,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 21.2 %
The company has a market cap of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
