Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Up 22.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) were up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 13,693,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,606,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

