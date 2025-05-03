Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.39, but opened at $71.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workiva shares last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 209,807 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,108,000 after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200,220 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 814,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

